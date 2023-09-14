Brewers get shut out, 2-0

With a slim lead in the NL Central, the Brewers looked poised for a sweep of the Marlins, with Trevor Megill opening for Colin Rea and Braxton Garrett starting for Miami.

Both pitchers were dealing through four innings, but the Marlins were able to get on the board in the top of the fifth when Xavier Edwards hit an RBI single and then was thrown out at second trying to stretch it into a double, ending the inning with a 1-0 lead.

Milwaukee’s offense struggled against Garrett, and Miami tacked on another run late in the top of the seventh when Garrett Hampson doubled to left and scored Bryan De La Cruz.

The Marlins were able to hang onto their slim 2-0 lead and take the win over the Crew. Game four of the series is on Thursday at 1:10 p.m. CDT and features Adrian Houser against Eury Perez on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.

For even more Brewers content, check out the Crew Talk podcast on Apple and Spotify and on Twitter @CrewTalkFFSN.