Brewers reinstate Adrian Houser from IL, send Colin Rea to Triple-A Nashville

The Brewers reinstated right-hander Adrian Houser from the injured list Thursday morning, with right-hander Colin Rea optioned to Triple-A Nashville to open up a roster spot. Additionally, lefty Aaron Ashby was sent to Double-A Biloxi on a rehab assignment.

RHP Adrian Houser reinstated from the 15-day injured list.



RHP Colin Rea optioned to Triple-A Nashville.



LHP Aaron Ashby sent to Double-A Biloxi on rehab assignment. pic.twitter.com/ArSKupnMLx — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 14, 2023

Houser, who last appeared against the Padres back on August 27, has been out with a right elbow injury. In 19 games with the Brewers this season, Houser is 5-4 with a 4.58 ERA (95 ERA+), 4.24 FIP, and 77 strikeouts over 90 1⁄ 3 innings. He’ll get the start in the series finale against the Marlins on Thursday afternoon.

Rea once again did his job as an injury-replacement arm, appearing in three games while Houser was out and allowing five earned runs over 13 2⁄ 3 innings (3.29 ERA), including 4 2⁄ 3 innings of relief against the Marlins following Trevor Megill’s opening inning on Wednesday night. In 23 games with the Brewers, Rea is 5-6 with a 4.89 ERA (89 ERA+), 5.01 FIP, and 100 strikeouts in 114 innings.