Brewers reinstate Adrian Houser from IL, send Colin Rea to Triple-A Nashville

The Brewers reinstated right-hander Adrian Houser from the injured list Thursday morning, with right-hander Colin Rea optioned to Triple-A Nashville to open up a roster spot. Additionally, lefty Aaron Ashby was sent to Double-A Biloxi on a rehab assignment.
Houser, who last appeared against the Padres back on August 27, has been out with a right elbow injury. In 19 games with the Brewers this season, Houser is 5-4 with a 4.58 ERA (95 ERA+), 4.24 FIP, and 77 strikeouts over 90 1⁄3 innings. He’ll get the start in the series finale against the Marlins on Thursday afternoon.
Rea once again did his job as an injury-replacement arm, appearing in three games while Houser was out and allowing five earned runs over 13 2⁄3 innings (3.29 ERA), including 4 2⁄3 innings of relief against the Marlins following Trevor Megill’s opening inning on Wednesday night. In 23 games with the Brewers, Rea is 5-6 with a 4.89 ERA (89 ERA+), 5.01 FIP, and 100 strikeouts in 114 innings.
Ashby has missed the entire 2023 season with a left shoulder injury that required surgery before the season started. While it was announced yesterday that he’s unlikely to return to the big-league roster this season, he made three rehab appearances with the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, pitching to a 4.91 ERA with five strikeouts across 3 2⁄3 innings. He’ll now head to Biloxi to get additional reps as the Shuckers vie for a postseason spot in the final series of the regular season.
