Game Thread #146: Milwaukee Brewers (81-64) vs. Miami Marlins (75-71)

After a shutout loss yesterday, the Brewers remained at four games ahead in the division, though their magic number decreased to 13 with a Cubs loss. Today, the Brewers have a chance to gain a half-game in the standings as the Cubs are idle.

The Brewers are also going for the series win, as well as locking in a winning season. Adrian Houser is back from the IL to make the start today. Christian Yelich and Mark Canha are still out of the lineup this afternoon, so Sal Frelick is back in the leadoff spot. Josh Donaldson takes the DH spot today and Rowdy Tellez is at first, while Carlos Santana gets a day off.

Here are the lineups for today: