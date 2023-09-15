Garrett Mitchell cleared to return to action, sent to Triple-A Nashville on rehab assignment

The Brewers announced Friday afternoon that outfielder Garrett Mitchell has been cleared to return to game action, and the team sent him to Triple-A Nashville to begin a rehab assignment.

Mitchell, a 2020 first-round pick and one of the team’s top prospects entering this season, has been out with a shoulder injury after a slide against the Mariners back in April.

In parts of two seasons with Milwaukee, Mitchell slashed .286/.341/.462 with five homers, 15 RBIs, and nine stolen bases across 44 games. In 132 minor-league games, he’s slashed .273/.382/.420 with 13 homers, 64 RBIs, and 34 stolen bases.

He’ll get some time to ramp back up with the Sounds before potentially returning to the Brewers down the stretch as added outfield depth, which will likely cause struggling outfielder Joey Wiemer (.204/.283/.362 for an OPS+ of 75) to be demoted to a primarily late-game defensive replacement role.