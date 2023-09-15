 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #147: Milwaukee Brewers (82-64) vs. Washington Nationals (65-82)

The Brewers welcome the Nationals for a weekend set at American Family Field

By Matt_Aho
MLB: Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wade Miley and company will look to help the Brewers grow their lead in the NL Central, which is currently 4.5 games over the Chicago Cubs. The Nationals took two out of three the last time these two clubs faced off in Washington at the trade deadline.

