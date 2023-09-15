Brewers come back to beat Nationals with big fifth inning, win 5-3

Box Score

The Brewers fought for a gritty 5-3 victory over the Nationals on Friday night, coming back to beat Washington after Wade Miley allowed three runs in the opening frame.

The Nationals got started with a Lane Thomas solo homer in the first, his team-leading 25th homer of the season. They then added two more on a trio of doubles from Joey Meneses, Carter Kieboom, and Ildemaro Vargas to put Washington up 3-0 early. From there, Miley was able to settle down.

After the four-hit opening frame, Miley allowed just one more hit and two walks en route to 5 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing just the three runs while punching out three.

After a strong first four innings from Jake Irvin, the Brewers broke through in the fifth.

Rowdy Tellez opened the inning with a walk but Brice Turang and Andruw Monasterio then had back-to-back strikeouts. With two outs, Christian Yelich walked to put runners at first and second for William Contreras, who lined a ball over the left-center field fence to knot the game up at 3-3.

One batter later, Carlos Santana hit a homer into right center to give Milwaukee a 4-3 lead. That would be all for Irvin, who ended up allowing four runs on three hits and five walks in 4 2⁄ 3 innings.

The only other run would come on Santana’s second homer in the bottom of the eighth, his 21st of the season and his ninth homer with the Brewers.

Santana was the only Brewer with multiple hits, and he also reached via a walk. Contreras and Tellez each reached twice with one walk and one hit, while Turang, Sal Frelick, and Mark Canha collected the rest of Milwaukee’s seven hit.

Trevor Megill pitched a scoreless 1 1⁄ 3 innings and Abner Uribe and Devin Williams each pitched perfect innings to close out the win. Williams struck out all three batters he faced en route to his 35th save of the season, moving him into a tie with David Bednar for third most in the NL behind Camilo Doval and Alexis Diaz (37 each).

Game two of the series between Milwaukee and Washington is on Saturday night at 6:10 p.m., as Trevor Williams takes on Corbin Burnes on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.