 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread #148: Milwaukee Brewers (83-64) vs. Washington Nationals (65-83)

Corbin Burnes starts with a chance to win the series

By Jack Stern
/ new
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

After a comeback last night to open the series with a win, the Brewers seek to win the series over the Nationals with another victory tonight.

Corbin Burnes starts for the Brewers against right-hander Trevor Williams.

Christian Yelich is out of the lineup after returning from a back injury on Friday. Sal Frelick moves to the leadoff spot, and Tyrone Taylor joins the outfield alignment. Josh Donaldson also returns to the lineup at third base.

Victor Caratini, Burnes' personal catcher, does not draw a start tonight. William Contreras catches, and Rowdy Tellez starts at DH.

Lineups

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...