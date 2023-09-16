Game Thread #148: Milwaukee Brewers (83-64) vs. Washington Nationals (65-83)

After a comeback last night to open the series with a win, the Brewers seek to win the series over the Nationals with another victory tonight.

Corbin Burnes starts for the Brewers against right-hander Trevor Williams.

Christian Yelich is out of the lineup after returning from a back injury on Friday. Sal Frelick moves to the leadoff spot, and Tyrone Taylor joins the outfield alignment. Josh Donaldson also returns to the lineup at third base.

Victor Caratini, Burnes' personal catcher, does not draw a start tonight. William Contreras catches, and Rowdy Tellez starts at DH.

Lineups