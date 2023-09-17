 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread #149: Milwaukee Brewers (84-64) vs. Washington Nationals (65-84)

Crew goes for sweep with Woodruff on the mound

By Harrison_Freuck
/ new
MLB: Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Following a thrilling Saturday night win, the Brewers go for a series sweep Sunday afternoon as Brandon Woodruff starts opposite Patrick Corbin for the Nationals. Mark Canha moves into the leadoff spot with William Contreras batting second as the DH. Victor Caratini starts behind the plate and Blake Perkins starts in center after being reinstated from the IL.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...