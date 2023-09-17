Game Thread #149: Milwaukee Brewers (84-64) vs. Washington Nationals (65-84)

Following a thrilling Saturday night win, the Brewers go for a series sweep Sunday afternoon as Brandon Woodruff starts opposite Patrick Corbin for the Nationals. Mark Canha moves into the leadoff spot with William Contreras batting second as the DH. Victor Caratini starts behind the plate and Blake Perkins starts in center after being reinstated from the IL.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.