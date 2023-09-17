Blake Perkins reinstated from injured list, Joey Wiemer demoted to Triple-A Nashville

Outfielder Blake Perkins was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Sunday morning, as fellow rookie outfielder Joey Wiemer was demoted to Triple-A Nashville to open up a spot on the roster.

Perkins, who has been out with a left oblique strain since early August, has slashed .212/.311/.297 with two homers and 16 RBIs across 56 MLB games in his rookie season with the Brewers. He’s had more success with the Nashville Sounds, slashing .308/.396/.500 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 40 games.

Despite flashing the leather and some power at the plate in his first big-league season, Wiemer has struggled to get on base, slashing just .204/.283/.362 with 13 homers, 42 RBIs, and 36 walks while striking out 116 times in 132 games. He’s been especially bad in September, slashing just .105/.227/.211 with two hits and eight strikeouts in 11 games. He also hasn’t homered since July 31.