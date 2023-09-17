Brewers fall in extra innings, unable to complete sweep against Nationals

Box Score

Entering the game with a 1.93 ERA after a complete-game shutout against the Marlins on Monday night, Brandon Woodruff had yet another quality start opposite Patrick Corbin for the Nationals as the Brewers went for the sweep.

Washington struck first on Sunday as Luis Garcia went deep for the second time in as many days in the second inning to make it 1-0.

From there, Woodruff settled down, allowing just two more hits through six innings, striking out six, and lowering his ERA to 1.89 through 10 starts this season.

Trailing 1-0, the Brewers got on the board in the bottom of the sixth, as Mark Canha singled, stole second for his second steal of the day, advanced to third on a sac bunt by William Contreras, and scored on a sac fly by Carlos Santana to knot it up at 1-1.

After a scoreless frame in the seventh, Bryse Wilson got the ball for Milwaukee in the eighth.

He allowed a leadoff double to Drew Millas, who then moved up to third on a sac bunt from Jake Alu. After a walk to Jacob Young put runners at the corners with just one out, Craig Counsell called on lefty Andrew Chafin to match up against lefty CJ Abrams.

On his first pitch to Abrams, Chafin induced an inning-ending double play to second base, capped off by a pick from Santana at first to keep the game tied.

The Brewers failed to do anything in the bottom of the inning, and Devin Williams pitched a scoreless ninth despite back-to-back two-out walks.

A single from Santana followed by a pair of stolen bases from Brice Turang, who pinch ran for him, put the winning run at third in the bottom of the ninth, but Andruw Monasterio struck out to send to the game to extras.

Thyago Vieira took the 10th inning for Milwaukee, preventing the ghost runner from scoring and giving the Brewers a prime opportunity to get a walk-off win with Monasterio starting the inning at second.

A single from Victor Caratini and a walk to Sal Frelick loaded the bases for Mark Canha, who hit the game-winning grand slam in the eighth inning Saturday night. Unfortunately, he couldn’t replicate that result, hitting a groundout to short that resulted in Monasterio being thrown out at home.

With the bases still loaded and two outs for Contreras, the Brewers catcher grounded into another force out, sending the game to an 11th inning.

A pair of flyouts scored Abrams in the 11th, giving Washington a 2-1 lead entering the bottom of the frame.

Needing to get one across, first baseman Michael Chavis made an incredible defensive play on a hard-hit grounder from Rowdy Tellez with runners at the corners and one out. Chavis stepped on first and threw Contreras out on his way to the plate, ending the game in a 2-1 victory for Washington.

It was yet another game of missed opportunities for the Milwaukee offense, as they went just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base as a team.

Caratini and Canha each had two hits, while Adames reached three times via walks. Canha and Turang each stole two bases and Adames stole one of his own.

The Brewers now head to St. Louis for their final road trip of the season. Freddy Peralta starts opposite Adam Wainwright on Monday night. First pitch is at 6:45 p.m.