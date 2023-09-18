Brewers Week in Review: Week 25

Last Week's Results

Monday: Brewers 12, Marlins 0

Tuesday: Brewers 3, Marlins 1

Wednesday: Marlins 2, Brewers 0

Thursday: Brewers 4, Marlins 2

Friday: Brewers 5, Nationals 3

Saturday: Brewers 9, Nationals 5

Sunday: Nationals 2, Brewers 1

Division Standings

Brewers: 84-65

Chicago Cubs: 78-72 (6.5 GB)

Cincinnati Reds: 78-73 (7 GB)

Pittsburgh Pirates: 70-80 (14.5 GB)

St. Louis Cardinals: 66-83 (18 GB)

Last Week

Brewers: 5-2

Cubs: 1-5

Reds: 4-2

Pirates: 4-3

Cardinals: 3-3

Top Hitting Performance

Mark Canha had a big week offensively, slashing .421/.476/.737 with two homers, six RBIs, and two stolen bases. He also hit the go-ahead grand slam in Saturday night’s victory over the Nationals. Since joining the Brewers at the deadline, Canha has slashed .319/.404/.481 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 39 games.

Top Pitching Performance

Brandon Woodruff had a pair of quality starts, but his best start of the season — and maybe of his career — came on Monday night against the Marlins. He through a complete-game shutout, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out seven. Through 10 starts this season, his ERA sits at a sterling 1.89 and his WHIP is at 0.76. He’s also struck out 68 batters in 62 innings.

Injury Notes and Roster Moves

Josh Donaldson and Owen Miller

Donaldson, signed as a free agent at the waiver deadline at the end of August, was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Monday, with Miller sent down to create an opening. In six games with the Brewers, Donaldson has slashed .250/.400/.450 with one homer and three RBIs.

Darin Ruf, Aaron Ashby, & Garrett Mitchell

All three of these players have missed extended time this season, with none having played since the start of June. Ruf and Mitchell were both sent to Triple-A Nashville on rehab assignments, with Ashby sent to Double-A Biloxi after a stint with High-A Wisconsin.

Blake Perkins and Joey Wiemer

Perkins was activated from the injured list ahead of Sunday’s game against the Nationals, and the struggling Wiemer was sent to Triple-A Nashville. Wiemer hasn’t homered since July 31.

Adrian Houser and Colin Rea