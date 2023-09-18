Brewers Week in Review: Week 25

Last Week's Results
Monday: Brewers 12, Marlins 0
Tuesday: Brewers 3, Marlins 1
Wednesday: Marlins 2, Brewers 0
Thursday: Brewers 4, Marlins 2
Friday: Brewers 5, Nationals 3
Saturday: Brewers 9, Nationals 5
Sunday: Nationals 2, Brewers 1
Division Standings
Brewers: 84-65
Chicago Cubs: 78-72 (6.5 GB)
Cincinnati Reds: 78-73 (7 GB)
Pittsburgh Pirates: 70-80 (14.5 GB)
St. Louis Cardinals: 66-83 (18 GB)
Last Week
Brewers: 5-2
Cubs: 1-5
Reds: 4-2
Pirates: 4-3
Cardinals: 3-3
Top Hitting Performance
Mark Canha had a big week offensively, slashing .421/.476/.737 with two homers, six RBIs, and two stolen bases. He also hit the go-ahead grand slam in Saturday night’s victory over the Nationals. Since joining the Brewers at the deadline, Canha has slashed .319/.404/.481 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 39 games.
Top Pitching Performance
Brandon Woodruff had a pair of quality starts, but his best start of the season — and maybe of his career — came on Monday night against the Marlins. He through a complete-game shutout, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out seven. Through 10 starts this season, his ERA sits at a sterling 1.89 and his WHIP is at 0.76. He’s also struck out 68 batters in 62 innings.
Injury Notes and Roster Moves
Josh Donaldson and Owen Miller
Donaldson, signed as a free agent at the waiver deadline at the end of August, was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Monday, with Miller sent down to create an opening. In six games with the Brewers, Donaldson has slashed .250/.400/.450 with one homer and three RBIs.
Darin Ruf, Aaron Ashby, & Garrett Mitchell
All three of these players have missed extended time this season, with none having played since the start of June. Ruf and Mitchell were both sent to Triple-A Nashville on rehab assignments, with Ashby sent to Double-A Biloxi after a stint with High-A Wisconsin.
Blake Perkins and Joey Wiemer
Perkins was activated from the injured list ahead of Sunday’s game against the Nationals, and the struggling Wiemer was sent to Triple-A Nashville. Wiemer hasn’t homered since July 31.
Adrian Houser and Colin Rea
Following the opener of Trevor Megill on Wednesday, Rea pitched a solid 4 2⁄3 innings in a loss to the Marlins. He was optioned ahead of Thursday’s game as Houser returned from the injured list to get the start.
Loading comments...