Minor League Roundup Week #25

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week 25 roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds took four of six against the Charlotte Knights (16-53) to improve to 38-30 in the second half. Despite leading their division, their elimination number is down to just two as they trail the Durham Bulls by 5.5 games with one week remaining.

Tyler Black continues to impress with Nashville, slashing .350/.435/.550 with one homer, two RBIs, seven hits, and three walks in five games this week. Chris Roller had a strong week as well, homering twice and driving in nine while slashing .286/.412/.786. As a team, the Sounds slashed .262/.393/.461 with nine homers and 32 runs scored this week.

Janson Junk had the best start of the week for the Sounds, going six scoreless innings while striking out four. J.B. Bukauskas pitched three scoreless innings across two relief appearances, earning a save and striking out six. As a team, the Sounds pitching staff finished the week with a 4.42 ERA and 51 strikeouts over 53 innings.

The Sounds return home to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (37-32) in their final series of the season. Nashville is 8-9 against Jacksonville this season.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers were unable to take over the division lead in the final series of the season, going 2-4 against the division-leading Montgomery Biscuits (44-25) to finish at 40-28 in the second half.

Wes Clarke, Zavier Warren, and Brock Wilken each had two homers this week for the Shuckers, while Isaac Collins, Ernesto Martinez, and Jeferson Quero each added a homer themselves. Wilken had a strong first week after being promoted from High-A Wisconsin, slashing .217/.280/.565 with a team-high eight RBIs. Jackson Chourio also wrapped up his season nicely, slashing .412/.524/.471 with seven hits and four walks. As a team, the Shuckers slashed .209/.276/.398 with nine homers and 27 runs scored on the week.

Tobias Myers had another strong start to finish off his season, spanning 6 ⅓ innings while allowing two runs (one earned) and striking out eight. Adam Seminaris made two starts, totaling 7 ⅔ innings and allowing three runs with eight strikeouts. Russell Smith pitched five scoreless across two outings, striking out five. As a pitching staff, the Shuckers finished with a 4.00 ERA and 55 strikeouts over 54 innings this week.

High-A Wisconsin

Season concluded.

A Carolina

The Mudcats lost their best-of-three series to the Down East Wood Ducks, going 1-2 as they were eliminated from the playoffs.

Luke Adams and Jace Avina both homered in the series, while Juan Baez led the team with five hits while slashing .385/.429/.538. Avina slashed .333/.385/.667 with four hits of his own. As a team, the Mudcats slashed .209/.290/.300 with two homers and 12 runs scored in the series.

Patricio Aquino had a solid start for the Mudcats, allowing no runs on four hits with five strikeouts across six innings. Chase Costello totaled 5 ⅔ innings in relief, finishing with a 1.59 ERA and four strikeouts, although he did get tagged with the loss in game one of the series. As a pitching staff, the Mudcats finished the series with a solid 2.73 ERA, striking out 24 batters across 29 ⅔ innings.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)

(MLB No. 2) OF Jackson Chourio (AA): .412/.524/.471 (17 at-bats), 0 HR, 1 RBI; .280/.336/.467 (510 at-bats), 22 HR, 89 RBI (MLB No. 32) C Jeferson Quero (AA): .231/.333/.538 (13 at-bats), 1 HR, 2 RBI; .262/.339/.440 (336 at-bats), 16 HR, 49 RBI (MLB No. 36) RHP Jacob Misiorowski (AA): On 7-day injured list (8/26); 71 ⅓ IP, 42 H, 27 ER (3.41 ERA), 42 BB, 110 SO (MLB No. 51) 3B/OF/2B Tyler Black (AAA): .350/.435/.550 (20 at-bats), 1 HR, 2 RBI; .273/.409/.498 (432 at-bats), 18 HR, 71 RBI LHP Robert Gasser (AAA): 5 ⅓ IP, 7 H, 2 ER (3.38 ERA), 1 BB, 6 SO; 135 ⅓ IP, 123 H, 57 ER (3.79 ERA), 50 BB, 166 SO RHP Carlos F. Rodriguez (AA): 6 ⅓ IP, 7 H, 3 ER (4.26 ERA), 1 BB, 6 SO; 123 ⅔ IP, 82 H, 38 ER (2.77 ERA), 53 BB, 152 SO *3B Brock Wilken (AA): .217/.280/.565 (23 at-bats), 2 HR, 8 RBI; .285/.414/.473 (165 at-bats), 5 HR, 29 RBI OF Luis Lara (High-A): Season concluded; .286/.373/.359 (343 at-bats), 2 HR, 29 RBI SS Cooper Pratt (Rookie): Season concluded; .356/.426/.444 (45 at-bats), 0 HR, 8 RBI *SS Eric Brown Jr. (AA): .000/.125/.000 (7 at-bats), 0 HR, 0 RBI; .255/.358/.354 (263 at-bats), 6 HR, 27 RBI

*Brock Wilken and Eric Brown Jr. were promoted to AA Biloxi after the conclusion of the High-A season.