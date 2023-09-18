Brewers promote Jackson Chourio to Triple-A Nashville

The Brewers announced the team’s No. 1 prospect and MLB.com’s No. 2 overall prospect, Jackson Chourio, has been promoted to Triple-A Nashville. Additionally, three pitchers — Carlos F. Rodriguez (No. 6 team prospect), James Meeker, and Tobias Myers — were called up from Double-A Biloxi.

Since July 6, Chourio posted top-10 ranks in Double-A in OPS (.939) and SLG (.559), all while sporting a 14% K-rate (96th percentile)



#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/eNuyK1d8hd — Brewers Player Development (@BrewersPD) September 18, 2023

#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/8pUWPZCrot — Brewers Player Development (@BrewersPD) September 18, 2023

Chourio has had another strong season in the Brewers organization, hitting .280/.336/.467 with 22 homers, 89 RBIs, and 43 stolen bases in 122 games with the Shuckers. Across three seasons in the organization, Chourio has hit .285/.346/.490 with 47 homers, 189 RBIs, and 67 stolen bases in 266 games.

At just 19 years old, Chourio has a real shot at making it to the majors in his age 20 season next year.

Rodriguez, a 2021 sixth-round pick, has also impressed with the Shuckers this season, pitching to a 2.77 ERA with 152 strikeouts across 123 2⁄ 3 innings (25 starts) in his age 22 season.

Myers was a sixth-round pick by the Orioles in 2016 and came over to the Brewers as a free agent last offseason. Now 25, Myers finished his season at Double-A with a 5.03 ERA and 168 strikeouts across 137 2⁄ 3 innings (27 appearances, 26 starts). Despite the high ERA, he’s pitched well in August and September, allowing 19 earned runs and striking out 57 across 45 2⁄ 3 innings (3.74 ERA).

Meeker was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware in 2021. In three seasons across three levels, Meeker has a 2.57 ERA in 90 games (10 starts) with 159 strikeouts. He pitched in 34 games (eight starts) for the Shuckers this season, finishing with a 3.13 ERA and 80 strikeouts across 89 innings.