 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brewers promote Jackson Chourio to Triple-A Nashville

Trio of arms also head to Nashville as Double-A season concludes

By Harrison_Freuck
/ new
Syndication: Journal Sentinel Curt Hogg / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Brewers announced the team’s No. 1 prospect and MLB.com’s No. 2 overall prospect, Jackson Chourio, has been promoted to Triple-A Nashville. Additionally, three pitchers — Carlos F. Rodriguez (No. 6 team prospect), James Meeker, and Tobias Myers — were called up from Double-A Biloxi.

Chourio has had another strong season in the Brewers organization, hitting .280/.336/.467 with 22 homers, 89 RBIs, and 43 stolen bases in 122 games with the Shuckers. Across three seasons in the organization, Chourio has hit .285/.346/.490 with 47 homers, 189 RBIs, and 67 stolen bases in 266 games.

At just 19 years old, Chourio has a real shot at making it to the majors in his age 20 season next year.

Rodriguez, a 2021 sixth-round pick, has also impressed with the Shuckers this season, pitching to a 2.77 ERA with 152 strikeouts across 123 23 innings (25 starts) in his age 22 season.

Myers was a sixth-round pick by the Orioles in 2016 and came over to the Brewers as a free agent last offseason. Now 25, Myers finished his season at Double-A with a 5.03 ERA and 168 strikeouts across 137 23 innings (27 appearances, 26 starts). Despite the high ERA, he’s pitched well in August and September, allowing 19 earned runs and striking out 57 across 45 23 innings (3.74 ERA).

Meeker was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Delaware in 2021. In three seasons across three levels, Meeker has a 2.57 ERA in 90 games (10 starts) with 159 strikeouts. He pitched in 34 games (eight starts) for the Shuckers this season, finishing with a 3.13 ERA and 80 strikeouts across 89 innings.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...