Thyago Vieira placed on IL, Colin Rea recalled

The Brewers announced reliever Thyago Vieira will be placed on the injured list with a calf strain and fellow pitcher Colin Rea will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville to take his place on the roster.

— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 18, 2023

Vieira made two appearances for the Brewers allowing one unearned run in the Brewers loss to the Nationals on Sunday. In three innings of work, he struck out two batters and walked one. In 33 appearances with Triple-A Nashville, Vieira has a 3.35 ERA with 51 strikeouts across 37 2⁄ 3 innings.

Rea, who took Adrian Houser’s place in the starting rotation until Houser returned from injury last week, last appeared on Wednesday in a long-relief role after Trevor Megill started as the “opener.” He allowed one run across 4 2⁄ 3 innings, striking out three.

In 23 games this season (21 starts), Rea has a 4.89 ERA and a 5.01 FIP with 100 strikeouts in 114 innings. He’ll likely get the start on Tuesday or work in a long-relief role for the Brewers at some point during the Cardinals series, as he hasn’t pitched since his last appearance with Milwaukee.