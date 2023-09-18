Game Thread #150: Milwaukee Brewers (84-65) @ St. Louis Cardinals (66-83)

Freddy Peralta faces off against Adam Wainwright as the Brewers head to St. Louis to take on their NL Central rivals. Milwaukee has a 6.5-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for the division title, and with a 7-game magic number, it would be better if the Brewers could get to that sooner rather than later.

Mark Canha starts in left field, while Josh Donaldson starts at third. Carlos Santana will bat third and play first, and Rowdy Tellez starts at DH.

The first pitch is at 6:45 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. For even more Brewers content, check out the Crew Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and Twitter @CrewTalkFFSN.