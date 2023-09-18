Milwaukee’s offense sputters, lose to Cardinals 1-0

Box Score

After winning the series against the Nationals, the Brewers headed to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals. Freddy Peralta was on the hill taking on Adam Wainwright, who has been a veteran in the Cardinals rotation for nearly two decades. Despite a mounting lead in the division over the Cubs, Milwaukee still needs to win these games down the stretch in order to clinch a playoff berth.

Milwaukee’s offense couldn’t get anything going early, and had their best chance to score with men on first and second with two outs and couldn’t capitalize. St. Louis would score the only run of the game in the bottom of the fourth when Willson Contreras blasted a solo home run off Freddy Peralta to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.

The Brewers' offense continued to struggle, only having a real threat in the top of the seventh with a runner on third, but were again unable to score. The Cardinals bullpen continued the trend, easing their way through Milwaukee’s lineup, and wouldn’t allow a run throughout the remainder of the game, securing the victory for St. Louis.

Trevor Megill will once again start as the opener in game two of the series as Milwaukee will try to score some runs against lefty pitcher Drew Rom. With three games remaining in the series, Milwaukee still has a chance to take a series win and a commanding lead in the division with the Cubs coming to town the final weekend of the season.

The first pitch for game two will be at 6:45 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. For even more Brewers content, check out the Crew Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and on Twitter @CrewTalkFFSN.