Game Thread #151: Milwaukee Brewers (84-66) @ St. Louis Cardinals (67-83)

The Brewers will be going with some heat to kickoff tonight’s contest, as Trevor Megill will be tonight’s “starter." As for the rest of the lineup, they continue to be without right fielder Christian Yelich. Sal Frelick will get the start in right and Blake Perkins will be in center.
Tonight's squad— Milwaukee Brewers September 19, 2023


Game 2 with the Brewers. St. Louis Cardinals September 19, 2023
