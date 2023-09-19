 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #151: Milwaukee Brewers (84-66) @ St. Louis Cardinals (67-83)

Brewers try to get one back against the last-place Cardinals

By Matt_Aho
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers will be going with some heat to kickoff tonight’s contest, as Trevor Megill will be tonight’s “starter." As for the rest of the lineup, they continue to be without right fielder Christian Yelich. Sal Frelick will get the start in right and Blake Perkins will be in center.

