Big fourth inning helps Brewers defeat Cardinals 7-3

The Brewers’ final road trip of the season was off to a rocky start. The loss to Adam Wainwright grew their scoreless inning streak to 14. Still, their chances for not only a playoff birth, but a home game in the postseason are high. The Chicago Cubs have helped the cause, losing their last five games.

Tonight the Brewers wouldn’t need the help of their border rivals to get closer to clinching the division. The bats woke up, and to the tone of six doubles found enough offense to move past the last-place Cardinals.

Before the Brewers’ offense got going, it was the Cardinals who got on the board first. Lars Nootbaar led off the bottom of the inning against opener Trevor McGill with a single. Nootbaar then moved into scoring position when he stole second a batter later. Now in scoring position, Nootbaar scored the first run of the game on a ground-rule double off the bat of Alec Burleson. Nolan Arenado then made it 2-0 Cardinals when he flew out to right, driving in Burleson who had stolen third. The first would be the only inning for McGill, opening the door for Colin Rea.

Rea of course has seen multiple innings of work before. He has started 21 games so far in 2023. He came in and calmed down things for the Brewers. While he allowed some walks, he didn’t create very many opportunities for the Cardinals to extend their lead. While keeping the Cardinals to two runs, the Brewers began to cut into the early deficit. In the 3rd, William Contreras knocked his 17th home run of the season. The solo shot made it 2-1 Cardinals.

The 4th inning saw a quadruple-double from the Brewers offense. Willy Adames, Josh Donaldson, Tyrone Taylor, and Sal Frelick combined for four straight doubles to start the inning. Andruw Monasterio ended the streak with a line out to center, but by that point, the Brewers had taken a 4-2. By the end of the inning, the Brewers had a 5-2 lead thanks to Mark Cahna legging out a double play attempt at first.

Rea faced some trouble in the 4th inning. After two quick outs, Masyn Winn got on with a walk and Lars Nootbaar moved Winn over with a single. Paul Goldschmidt was at the plate representing the tying run, but a sharp grounder that looked like it would be a hit past Monasterio was instead a nice recovery play by the rookie to get the final out of the inning. Rea would concede a run in the 5th on a Richie Palacios home run. He would end up going 4.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits and three walks.

The Brewers grew their lead in the 8th thanks to a lead-off walk from Tyrone Taylor. Taylor stole second, got to third on a groundout from Sal Frelick, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Monasterio, making the lead 6-3. An inning later, the Brewers added a crucial run to give Devin Williams the day off. A walk by William Contreras, who then stole second, opened the door for Willy Adames to drive the seventh run of the game.

The 7-3 lead meant it would be Andrew Chafin getting the ball in the 9th. After the Cardinals managed to get two men on, Chafin forced a game-ending double play, securing the 7-3 win. The win lowers the Brewers magic number to clinch a playoff spot to four, and six for the NL Central division title. The win was also number 700 for Brewers manager Craig Counsell.