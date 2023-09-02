Brewers recall Colin Rea, option J.B. Bukauskas

The Brewers have recalled right-hander Colin Rea from Triple-A Nashville to make tonight’s start against the Phillies. J.B. Bukauskas was optioned to Nashville to open up a roster spot for Rea, and Aaron Ashby was sent to High-A Wisconsin on a rehab assignment.

Rea has done his job filling in as a starter for the Brewers this season, totaling 20 appearances (19 starts) with a 5.11 ERA, a 5.07 FIP, and 85 strikeouts across 100 1⁄ 3 innings with a 5-5 record. While Rea doesn’t have the flashiest stuff, he’s become a valuable depth piece for the 2023 Brewers, who have dealt with injuries throughout the season. In four starts with the Sounds, Rea has a 2.50 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 18 innings.

Bukauskas has bounced between Milwaukee and Nashville since coming over from the Mariners in April. In two appearances with the Crew, he has allowed one walk and no hits with two strikeouts. In 31 appearances with the Sounds, Bukauskas has a 4.14 ERA and 42 strikeouts over 37 innings.

Ashby underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder before the season began and has spent the entire season on the injured list. In 40 major league appearances (23 starts) across 2021 and 2022 with the Brewers, Ashby has a 4.47 ERA, a 3.95 FIP, and 165 strikeouts over 139 innings.

He signed a five-year, $20.5 million contract with the Brewers that runs through 2027, with club options for both 2028 and 2029. Ashby will need to ramp up during his rehab assignment with a chance to return to the big league team out of the bullpen later this month.