 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread #135: Milwaukee Brewers (75-59) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (74-60)

Brewers go for series win Saturday night

By -JP-
/ new
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

After an exciting come-from-behind win yesterday, the Brewers are back at it tonight against the Phillies. Colin Rea gets the call up back to the major league roster to get the start tonight. Meanwhile, Aaron Nola starts for the Phillies. It’s a game on Fox tonight, but you’ve also got the Brewers Radio Network as usual.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...