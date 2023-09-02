Brewers hold off late Phillies rally for 7-5 win

Box Score

After a hiccup in the series against the Cubs, the Brewers offense has been heating up again. With another seven runs tonight, the offense provided more than enough for the pitching staff. They needed it, as the strong Brewers bullpen bent, but didn’t break in a 7-5 win over the Phillies.

The Phillies struck first, with Kyle Schwarber leading off the game with a solo home run. They added to that lead an inning later with another solo home run, this time from J.T. Realmuto. That put the Phillies up 2-0 after the top of the second.

From there, the Brewers offense came alive. Mark Canha hit a one-out ground-rule double, and Brice Turang followed that up with a single to center for the first run. Turang stole second and Tyrone Taylor brought him in with an RBI double. Christian Yelich added on as well, bringing in Taylor on an RBI single to put the Brewers ahead 3-2.

Meanwhile, Colin Rea settled down after those early home runs. He only allowed three hits, though two of those were solo home runs. Other than that, he struck out six in 4 1⁄ 3 innings of work.

The Brewers continued to add on in the fifth inning. A one-out double by William Contreras set up Carlos Santana, who homered to increase the Brewers lead to 5-2. Willy Adames then had a two out walk, and Canha brought in Adames with his second double of the day. Turang once again followed up a Canha double with a single, and the Brewers extended their lead to 7-2.

Bye bye, baseball@TheRealSlamtana extends his hitting streak to 11 games#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/pV3Htw068G — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 3, 2023

From there, the Brewers bullpen got to work. Andrew Chafin entered the game first and put up a scoreless inning with a strikeout. Trevor Megill came in after Chafin, and the Phillies got him right away with a home run from Trea Turner. However, Megill settled down from there, getting all five of his outs by strikeout while working around a double and a walk in the sixth.

Hoby Milner came in for the eighth, but only got an out on a fielder’s choice. He walked Schwarber and then had a throwing error trying to get Bryce Harper at first. From there, Elvis Peguero entered to finish the inning. Nick Castellanos scored Trea Turner with a sacrifice fly, but Peguero got Bryson Stott to ground out to end the inning.

Devin Williams came in for the ninth to finish out the game. He got a lineout from Alec Bohm to start the inning, but struggled from there. J.T. Realmuto singled and Brandon Marsh walked to put two runners on base. Jake Cave struck out while moving the runners up for the second out. Schwarber struck again from there, singling to bring in both baserunners and close the gap to 7-5. Trea Turner came out representing the tying run, but Williams struck him out to end the game.

The Brewers offense put together twelve hits in the game. Andruw Monasterio led the offense with a 3-for-4 day. Brice Turang, Mark Canha, and William Contreras each had two-hit games, and Carlos Santana and Turang each had two RBI.

Despite giving up three home runs, the pitching staff kept the Phillies in check. They recorded 13 strikeouts as a team, with Colin Rea having six of them and Trevor Megill with five.