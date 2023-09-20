Brewers place Elvis Peguero on injured list, reinstate Julio Teheran in series of roster moves

The Brewers announced a series of roster moves on Wednesday afternoon, one involving a key member of their bullpen.

The club placed Elvis Peguero on the injured list with right elbow effusion. Julio Teheran has been activated from the injured list. In another set of transactions, Colin Rea was optioned and JB Bukauskas was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

RHP Elvis Peguero placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 17, with right elbow effusion. pic.twitter.com/rTvN7yHxk7 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 20, 2023

The move ends Peguero’s regular season. He emerged as a high-leverage piece in his first year with the team, pitching to a 3.38 ERA and 3.81 FIP in 61 1⁄ 3 innings. He struck out 54 and induced ground balls at a 56% rate.

There is no word on the severity of Peguero’s injury, but the hope is likely that he returns for the postseason. In the meantime, Abner Uribe and Hoby Milner could see more looks in the late innings.

Teheran has been out since July 30 with a hip impingement. In 11 starts, he pitched to a 4.74 ERA and 5.06 FIP. He just completed a rehab assignment, making five starts between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Nashville Sounds.

Rea was the bulk pitcher in Tuesday night’s win over the St. Louis Cardinals, pitching 4 2⁄ 3 innings while allowing one run. Optioning Rea allows the Brewers to bring up another bullpen arm in Bukauskas, who has appeared in three big-league games this year.

In other news, reliever J.C. Mejia was suspended 162 games after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing drug. It is Mejia’s second suspension in as many years. He was on the 60-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.