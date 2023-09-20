 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread #152: Milwaukee Brewers (85-66) @ St. Louis Cardinals (67-84)

Brewers look to make it back-to-back wins against Cardinals

By Jack Stern
/ new
Milwaukee Brewers v St. Louis Cardinals Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images

After evening the four-game series in St. Louis at one win apiece with a 7-3 victory on Tuesday, the Brewers look to make it two in a row tonight.

Adrian Houser starts for the Brewers in his second outing since returning from the injured list. Zack Thompson starts for the Cardinals.

Christian Yelich remains out of the lineup for another night after the Brewers decided against an injured list stint for his ailing back. With the left-handed Thompson on the mound, Craig Counsell runs back the same lineup he used on Tuesday. Tyrone Taylor and Blake Perkins get starts in the outfield, Mark Canha remains the DH, and Andruw Monasterio starts over Brice Turang at second base.

Lineups

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...