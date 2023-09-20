Game Thread #152: Milwaukee Brewers (85-66) @ St. Louis Cardinals (67-84)

After evening the four-game series in St. Louis at one win apiece with a 7-3 victory on Tuesday, the Brewers look to make it two in a row tonight.

Adrian Houser starts for the Brewers in his second outing since returning from the injured list. Zack Thompson starts for the Cardinals.

Christian Yelich remains out of the lineup for another night after the Brewers decided against an injured list stint for his ailing back. With the left-handed Thompson on the mound, Craig Counsell runs back the same lineup he used on Tuesday. Tyrone Taylor and Blake Perkins get starts in the outfield, Mark Canha remains the DH, and Andruw Monasterio starts over Brice Turang at second base.

Lineups