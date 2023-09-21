 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread #153: Milwaukee Brewers (86-66) @ St. Louis Cardinals (67-85)

The Brewers can drop their magic number to 3 with a win

By -JP-
/ new
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers can finish up their trip in St. Louis with a 3-1 series this afternoon. Wade Miley is on the mound for the series finale. Victor Caratini gets the start behind the plate as William Contreras serves as the designated hitter today.

Here are the lineups for this afternoon. The magic number is down to 4, and the Cubs play the Pirates later tonight.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...