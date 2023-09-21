Wade Miley leads shutout as Brewers take series over Cardinals, 6-0

Box Score

The Brewers came into today riding on a couple of strong performances by the offense and pitching staff. Those continued today as the Brewers earned the series win. Wade Miley led a shutout by the pitching staff and Victor Caratini provided the big offensive blast in a 6-0 win over the Cardinals.

Wade Miley made the start and was incredibly sharp today. He allowed just three hits and two walks over six innings, and struck out seven. He pitched six of the nine shutout innings for the Brewers, with J.B. Bukauskas adding on an inning and Julio Teheran taking the last two innings.

Meanwhile, the offense got to Miles Mikolas to back up the pitching. The first run came in the third inning off of a home run by Blake Perkins. The Brewers added on in the fifth with an RBI single from Sal Frelick following a pair of errors by Jordan Walker that allowed Brice Turang to reach third.

The sixth inning is where the offense blew the game wide open. Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez led off the inning with a double and single, respectively. Andruw Monasterio brought in Adames with an RBI single. Victor Caratini followed that up with a three-run home run that accounted for the rest of the runs in the 6-0 victory.

All of the Brewers starters except Brice Turang recorded a hit in the game. Sal Frelick and Victor Caratini each had two-hit games. While Turang didn’t record a hit, he did score a run after reaching on error. The offense recorded 10 hits as a whole, with five of those going for extra bases.

With the win, the magic number for the Brewers to win the division is down to 3, and could go one lower pending tonight’s Pirates-Cubs game. They can clinch a playoff spot as soon as tomorrow, with a win over the Marlins guaranteeing them a Wild Card spot at worst. That series begins with Corbin Burnes facing a TBD Marlins starter. First pitch will be at 5:40 p.m.