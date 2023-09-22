Game Thread #154: Milwaukee Brewers (87-66) @ Miami Marlins (79-74)

After winning a divisional series against the rival Cardinals, Milwaukee looks to clinch a playoff berth, as their magic number to make the postseason is down to two. Corbin Burnes takes the mound against JT Chargois as the Brewers head to Miami.

Christian Yelich is back in the lineup leading off and starting in left field. Mark Canha also stays in the lineup at the DH spot. Contreras starts behind the plate and Blake Perkins gets the start in center field.

The first pitch is at 5:40 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. For even more Brewers content, check out the Crew Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and on Twitter @CrewTalkFFSN.