Brewers clinch postseason berth, bludgeon Marlins 16-1

Milwaukee has finally clinched an official playoff berth after beating the Miami Marlins. Corbin Burnes was on the mound facing JT Chargois as Milwaukee still needs another win to clinch the NL Central division, but has guaranteed themselves a spot in the postseason.

Milwaukee had their biggest inning of the year in the second inning of tonight’s game, scoring 12 runs and blowing the game open right away. Josh Donaldson led off the explosion with a two-run home run to left center. William Contreras then hit an RBI single which was followed by an RBI double from Carlos Santana. Mark Canha followed that up with an RBI double, and Sal Frelick hit an RBI single scoring Canha. Then, Brice Turang singled to left and scored Willy Adames. The runs would keep on coming for Milwaukee, as Blake Perkins hit an RBI double, and was brought home with a Christian Yelich two-run blast, giving the Brewers a 12-run, 9-hit inning.

The Marlins struggled against Burnes throughout the night, and Milwaukee added more runs in the top of the fifth, as Santana brought home Yelich with an RBI double. The Crew tacked on more runs in the top of the sixth as well, when Yelich hit his second home run of the game, this time a three-run bomb.

Jon Berti homered off Bryse Wilson in the bottom of the eighth, but that would be the only run the Marlins would get across against this Brewers staff. Rowdy Tellez pitched the last inning for Milwaukee and allowed one hit before setting down the side to end the game with a Brewers 16-1 victory.

The Brewers will try to win game two of the series on Saturday and clinch the division at 3:10 p.m. as Brandon Woodruff takes on Jesus Luzardo on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.