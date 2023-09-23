 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #155: Milwaukee Brewers (88-66) @ Miami Marlins (79-76)

A win for sure clinches the NL Central, but the work might be done before the final pitch is thrown

By Matt_Aho
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

A day after the Brewers clinched a spot in the postseason, they have a chance to claim the NL Central crown. A Brewers win or Cubs loss will get the job done. Brandon Woodruff will get the start against Jesus Luzardo.

