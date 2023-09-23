Brewers can’t complete comeback in 5-4 loss to Marlins

The Brewers’ quest to claim the NL Central title continued into Saturday. After winning on Friday against the Marlins, the magic number was brought down to one. Another win over the Marlins or a Cubs loss would be enough to get their third division title since 2018. After the Cubs won via come-from-behind fashion, the Brewers would be left to try and do it themselves.

With Brandon Woodruff on the mound, they would have to make it a comeback effort to get the title. In the bottom of the 1st, Luis Arraez led off with a single and Josh Bel got on with a walk. Jake Burger knocked his 34th home run of the season to give the Marlins the early 3-0 advantage. Woodruff would settle down, and get out of the inning with just the three runs against him. The Marlins appeared to extend their lead to 4-0 an inning later. After Jon Berti got on with a single, he almost went first to home on a poor play at third by Josh Donaldson. After initially being called safe, the play was overturned upon review.

The Marlins did extend their lead in the 4th. A double from Bryan De La Cruz and a sacrifice fly from Nick Fortes made it a 4-0 game. The Brewers’ four-run deficit is their largest since they were down 4-1 to the Padres back on August 27th. On offense, they couldn’t get anything going. Sal Frelick was all their offense, getting on with a hit and a walk.

That quickly changed in the 6th. William Contreras drove in the first run of the game when he drove in Blake Perkins, who was on third following a walk and double from Christian Yelich. Carlos Santana then tied the game up with a three-run home run. The home run was a milestone one for Santana, as it was the 300th of his career. The milestone would be the first of two from the Brewers, as Christian Yelich got his 1,500th career hit when he legged out a single in the 7th.

As the game goes deeper, the Brewers usually get stronger thanks to their bullpen depth. Joel Payamps struggled with command today, however. After allowing a walk to Jake Burger and a base hit to De La Cruz, Payamps let one go past Contreras to bring in the eventual winning run. The wild pitch continued with what has been a tough month for the Brewers set up man. He has an ERA of 6.75 in September, giving up 11 hits and five runs in seven appearances. The one-run deficit would be too much for the Brewers to come, and they would drop game two by that score, 5-4.

The same scenario continues into tomorrow for the Brewers. Win or a Cubs loss and they claim the NL Central. Freddy Peralta will get the start for the Brewers against Edward Cabrera.