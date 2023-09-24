Game Thread #156: Milwaukee Brewers (88-67) @ Miami Marlins (80-75)

After clinching a wild card berth on Friday, Milwaukee still needs one more win to clinch the division title over the Chicago Cubs. Freddy Peralta takes on Edward Cabrera as Milwaukee looks to grab their fourth division title in the last five years.
Christian Yelich leads off and starts at DH today, while Mark Canha starts in left and bats cleanup. Josh Donaldson starts at third while Tyrone Taylor gets the start in right.
The first pitch is at 12:40 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. For even more Brewers content, check out the Crew Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and Twitter @CrewTalkFFSN.
