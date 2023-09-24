 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New “Let Rowdy Pitch" shirts now available

Commemorate the Cy Young nominee Rowdy Tellez with a new shirt from Breaking T

By Harrison_Freuck
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

With the help of the great southpaw Rowdy Tellez, the Brewers clinched a playoff spot against the Marlins on Friday, putting Milwaukee just one win or one Cubs' loss away from an NL Central division title.

Now, thanks to our friends at Breaking T, you can get your own "Let Rowdy Pitch" shirt.

  • Officially licensed product of MLB Players, Inc.
  • Super-soft, durable tees and hoodies.
  • Designed and printed in the USA.
  • Free returns and exchanges.

Follow the link below to get your “Let Rowdy Pitch” shirt today!

CLICK HERE TO ORDER YOUR SHIRT!

And if you’re interested in checking out some of Breaking T’s other awesome Brewers merch, click here.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...