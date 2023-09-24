Brewers can’t bounce back in the rubber match, lose to Marlins 6-1

Box Score

Milwaukee entered this game needing one win to secure the NL Central title, with Freddy Peralta on the mound facing Edward Cabrera. With a playoff berth already clinched, the Brewers are just looking to clinch the division.

The Marlins would strike first in the second inning when Jon Berti hit a solo home run to give Miami a 1-0 lead. They would add more in the bottom of the third when Josh Bell hit a solo home run, and Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-RBI single scoring Jake Burger and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Brewers would fight back and tack on a run in the top of the fifth, when Tyrone Taylor hit an RBI single that brought home Turang. Unfortunately, this was Milwaukee’s only run of the game. In the bottom of the fifth, Jon Berti would hit his second home run of the day, this one being a two-run home run that scored Jazz Chisholm. These would be the last runs of the game as the Marlins would finish off the Crew and win 6-1.

The Brewers will now head home to finish the season with back-to-back series against the division rival Cardinals and Cubs. The Crew will welcome the Cards to American Family Field on Tuesday as Wade Miley faces off against Zack Thompson at 6:40 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. Milwaukee could clinch the division with a win in that game.

