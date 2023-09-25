Brewers Week in Review: Week 26

Last Week's Results

Monday: Cardinals 1, Brewers 0

Tuesday: Brewers 7, Cardinals 3

Wednesday: Brewers 8, Cardinals 2

Thursday: Brewers 6, Cardinals 0

Friday: Brewers 16, Marlins 1

Saturday: Marlins 5, Brewers 4

Sunday: Marlins 6, Brewers 1

Division Standings

Brewers: 88-68

Chicago Cubs: 82-74 (6 GB)

Cincinnati Reds: 80-77 (8.5 GB)

Pittsburgh Pirates: 74-82 (14 GB)

St. Louis Cardinals: 68-88 (20 GB)

Last Week

Brewers: 4-3

Cubs: 4-2

Reds: 2-4

Pirates: 4-2

Cardinals: 2-5

Top Hitting Performance

Christian Yelich returned from an extended absence due to a back injury and immediately made an impact. He hit a pair of homers in Friday’s rout of the Marlins and ultimately collected six hits across 14 at-bats in the series, hitting .429/.467/1.000 with five RBIs.

Top Pitching Performance

Wade Miley turned in a vintage performance in the series finale with the Cardinals, allowing no runs across six innings while allowing just three hits and two walks and striking out seven. Miley’s now at a 3.20 ERA with 77 strikeouts across 22 starts this season.

Injury Notes and Roster Moves

Thyago Vieira

Vieira was added to the injured list on Monday with a right calf strain. He appeared in two games with the Brewers, allowing no runs and striking out two across three innings.

Colin Rea

After being recalled to replace Vieira on Monday, Rea was sent back to Triple-A following his appearance against the Cardinals on Tuesday. For the second consecutive turn through the rotation, Trevor Megill opened for Rea, as Rea then pitched 4 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing just one run and ultimately earning the win.

J.B. Bukauskas

Bukauskas was called up to replace Rea on Wednesday, appearing in three games since returning to the big league team. In six appearances with Milwaukee this season, Bukauskas has allowed just one earned run, striking out seven across seven innings.

J.C. Mejia

Mejia, who was already on the 60-day injured list, tested positive for stanozolol for the second time on Wednesday, resulting in a 162-game suspension. He was immediately placed on the restricted list.

Julio Teheran

Teheran returned from the injured list on Wednesday, working out of the bullpen twice in the last week. He allowed two runs across five innings of work while striking out two batters.