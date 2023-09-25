Minor League Roundup Week #26

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week 26 roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds went 5-1 in their final week, still finishing 4.5 games behind the Durham Bulls (48-27) in the second half with a 43-31 record.

Tyler Black finished his season off strong, hitting .556/.619/.889 with 10 hits and two steals in 18 at-bats. Jahmai Jones also had a strong week, slashing .400/.500/.600 with four hits. In his first week at Triple-A, Jackson Chourio also hit .333/.375/.476 with seven hits and two RBIs. As a team, the Sounds slashed .284/.355/.492 with seven homers and 37 runs scored this week.

Tobias Myers looked strong in his first week with Nashville after being promoted, allowing just one hit and one walk across three scoreless innings while striking out seven. Janson Junk made a pair of appearances, allowing three runs across nine innings of work with six strikeouts. As a team, the Sounds pitching staff finished the week with a 5.33 ERA and 53 strikeouts over 54 innings.

Black and Chourio also earned Milwaukee’s co-Minor League Player of the Year award, while Robert Gasser and Carlos F. Rodriguez earned Milwaukee’s co-Minor League Pitcher of the Year award.

Black finished the season hitting .284/.417/.513 with 18 homers, 73 RBIs, and 55 stolen bases in 123 games with AA Biloxi and AAA Nashville. Chourio finished his season hitting .282/.338/.467 with 22 homers, 91 RBIs, and 44 stolen bases across 128 games, 122 of which game with Biloxi.

Gasser spent the entire season with the Sounds, pitching to a 9-1 record and a 3.79 ERA across 26 games, including a complete game. He also struck out 166 batters across 135 ⅓ innings. Rodriguez spent the majority of his season with Biloxi before being promoted to Nashville last week. Across 26 starts, Rodriguez pitched to a 2.88 ERA with 158 strikeouts in 128 ⅓ innings.

AA Biloxi

Season concluded.

High-A Wisconsin

Season concluded.

A Carolina

Season concluded.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)

*(MLB No. 2) OF Jackson Chourio (AAA): .333/.375/.476 (21 at-bats), 0 HR, 2 RBI; .282/.338/.467 (531 at-bats), 22 HR, 91 RBI (MLB No. 32) C Jeferson Quero (AA): Season concluded; .262/.339/.440 (336 at-bats), 16 HR, 49 RBI (MLB No. 36) RHP Jacob Misiorowski (AA): Season concluded; 71 ⅓ IP, 42 H, 27 ER (3.41 ERA), 42 BB, 110 SO (MLB No. 51) 3B/OF/2B Tyler Black (AAA): .556/.619/.889 (18 at-bats), 0 HR, 2 RBI; .284/.417/.513 (450 at-bats), 18 HR, 73 RBI LHP Robert Gasser (AAA): No appearances; 135 ⅓ IP, 123 H, 57 ER (3.79 ERA), 50 BB, 166 SO *RHP Carlos F. Rodriguez (AAA): 4 ⅔ IP, 5 H, 3 ER (5.79 ERA), 4 BB, 6 SO; 128 ⅓ IP, 87 H, 41 ER (2.88 ERA), 57 BB, 158 SO 3B Brock Wilken (AA): Season concluded; .285/.414/.473 (165 at-bats), 5 HR, 29 RBI OF Luis Lara (High-A): Season concluded; .286/.373/.359 (343 at-bats), 2 HR, 29 RBI SS Cooper Pratt (Rookie): Season concluded; .356/.426/.444 (45 at-bats), 0 HR, 8 RBI SS Eric Brown Jr. (AA): Season concluded; .255/.358/.354 (263 at-bats), 6 HR, 27 RBI

*Jackson Chourio and Carlos F. Rodriguez were promoted to AAA Nashville after the conclusion of the AA season.