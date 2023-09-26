 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New “Crewtober" shirts now available

As Milwaukee sits just one win away from a division title, it’s time to think about the shift from Craigtember into Crewtober

By Harrison_Freuck
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

After the Brewers clinched a playoff spot against the Marlins on Friday, the Brewers enter the penultimate series of the season against the Cardinals just one win or one Cubs loss away from clinching the division. That also means the Brewers are on the verge of shifting their attention from Craigtember to Crewtober.

Now, thanks to our friends at Breaking T, you can get your own "Crewtober" shirt.

