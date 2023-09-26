Brewers place Trevor Megill on paternity list, recall Colin Rea

The Brewers placed Trevor Megill on the paternity list and recalled Colin Rea from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

Megill last appeared in the Brewers’ 16-1 blowout win over the Marlins on September 22, throwing a scoreless inning. In 30 games, including two as an opener for Rea, he has pitched to a 3.48 ERA and 2.22 FIP with a 35% strikeout rate.

Rea ranks third on the team with 118 2⁄ 3 innings pitched and occupied a steady spot in the starting rotation for much of the season, but he has made frequent trips between Nashville and Milwaukee in September. This is his third recall of the month.

In 24 outings (21 starts), the veteran has pitched to a 4.78 ERA and 5.09 FIP.

Monday’s off day and the good health of the rotation makes it unlikely Rea will start one of the team’s final six regular-season games. However, he could factor in as a long reliever should the Brewers limit their top starters to shortened outings after clinching the NL Central.