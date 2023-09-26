Game Thread #157: Milwaukee Brewers (88-68) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (68-88)

The Brewers kick off their final homestand by welcoming the division rival St. Louis Cardinals to American Family Field Tuesday night. Milwaukee remains one win or one Cubs loss away from claiming the NL Central for the third time in six years.

Adrian Houser gets the ball to open up the series as he starts opposite Miles Mikolas. Houser went six innings and earned the win last time out against St. Louis, allowing just one run and striking out four. Mikolas had a rough start against the Brewers in the series finale on Thursday, allowing six runs (five earned) across five innings en route to his 13th loss of the season.

Christian Yelich starts in left and bats leadoff for the Crew, followed by William Contreras and Carlos Santana. Mark Canha gets the call at DH while Sal Frelick and Tyrone Taylor round out the outfield. Josh Donaldson starts at third over Andruw Monasterio.

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.