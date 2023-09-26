Brewers drop series opener to Cardinals, 4-1

Box Score

With the Brewers still just one win or one Cubs loss away from clinching the NL Central, the team was once again unsuccessful in delivering the final blow. Instead, Milwaukee fell to the Cardinals by a final of 4-1 as St. Louis flashed the leather.

Still, the Cubs spoiled a 6-0 lead and ultimately fell to the Braves 7-6, helping Milwaukee win the NL Central.

After a perfect opening three frames from Adrian Houser, the Brewers struck first in the bottom of the third with a walk from Christian Yelich, a single from William Contreras, and an RBI double from Carlos Santana.

Despite having runners at second and third with no outs, the Crew couldn’t tack onto the lead as Mark Canha, Sal Frelick, and Willy Adames were set down in order, capped off by a strong diving stop and throw from Jose Fermin at third.

St. Louis answered right back in the top of the fourth, as Tommy Edman singled, Lars Nootbaar walked, and both runners scored on a two-out, full-count RBI double by Richie Palacios, putting the Cardinals up 2-1.

The Cardinals added a pair in the fifth, as Andrew Knizner scored following a walk, an error, and a sac fly. One highlight of the inning came on the sac fly, as Frelick was able to gun Fermin down at third base after making the catch, preventing an additional run from scoring as Edman homered one batter later.

Even with three perfect innings, Houser finished his night lasting just five innings, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

After a scoreless sixth and seventh, the Cardinals threatened again in the eighth, as Andrew Chafin entered with one out and immediately allowed a walk and single to Nootbaar and Jordan Walker, respectively. He then fought back against Juan Yepez to induce a popout for the second out before striking out Luken Baker to get out of the jam.

Milwaukee struggled offensively after the hot start, as the team didn’t have a baserunner after the fifth inning. Contreras and Santana led the offense with two hits apiece, while no other players reached more than once.

Hoby Milner, Bryse Wilson, Chafin, and Colin Rea combined for a scoreless final four innings, allowing just two walks and two hits with six strikeouts.

With Milwaukee securing the NL Central and the No. 3 seed in the National League playoffs, the team can now plan ahead for the postseason as they line up the top of their rotation in the Wild Card Series next week.

