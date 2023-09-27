 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #158: Milwaukee Brewers (88-69) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (69-88)

The NL Central champs try to break out of their losing streak

By Matt_Aho
Syndication: Journal Sentinel Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

After officially locking up the NL Central and the No. 3 seed in the NL playoffs on Tuesday night, the Brewers will look to bounce back from a three-game skid against the Cardinals on Wednesday. Wade Miley gets the ball for the Brewers opposite Zack Thompson for the Cardinals.

Sal Frelick leads off and starts in right as Christian Yelich gets the day off. William Contreras is at DH with Victor Caratini behind the dish. Josh Donaldson, Carlos Santana, and Mark Canha also get the night off. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m.

