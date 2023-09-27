Game Thread #158: Milwaukee Brewers (88-69) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (69-88)

After officially locking up the NL Central and the No. 3 seed in the NL playoffs on Tuesday night, the Brewers will look to bounce back from a three-game skid against the Cardinals on Wednesday. Wade Miley gets the ball for the Brewers opposite Zack Thompson for the Cardinals.

Sal Frelick leads off and starts in right as Christian Yelich gets the day off. William Contreras is at DH with Victor Caratini behind the dish. Josh Donaldson, Carlos Santana, and Mark Canha also get the night off. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m.