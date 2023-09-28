Game Thread #159: Milwaukee Brewers (89-69) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (69-89)

After edging out a 3-2 win to even the series, the Brewers can take the series and notch their 90th win of the season with a victory against the Cardinals on Thursday.

Craig Counsell rested most of his regulars in the aftermath of Tuesday’s celebration of the division clinch, but many of them return to the starting lineup for the series finale.

The most notable returnee is Garrett Mitchell, whom the Brewers activated from the injured list this morning. He starts in center field and bats ninth.

Corbin Burnes makes his final regular-season start and will likely pitch a truncated outing with the postseason starting next week. Dakota Hudson starts for the Cardinals.