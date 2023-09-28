Brewers shut out Cardinals 3-0

Box Score

Corbin Burnes set the tone in an abbreviated start and Julio Teheran saved the bullpen in relief as the Brewers defeated the Cardinals 3-0 on Thursday.

The Brewers limited Burnes to 66 pitches in his final start of the regular season. He scattered five hits across four shutout innings, striking out four and walking one.

Burnes gave way to Teheran, who soaked up four scoreless innings in relief with four strikeouts. Ethan Small issued two walks in the ninth but hung on to record his first career save.

The Brewers secured an early lead after Christian Yelich doubled to lead off the bottom of the first and William Contreras drove him in with a single down the right-field line.

Milwaukee scored again in the third on an RBI base hit by Yelich and in the sixth on a double play by Willy Adames that scored Carlos Santana from third base.

Garrett Mitchell reached base three times in his return from the injured list, hitting a double and walking twice.

The Brewers close out the regular season with a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs. Both teams have yet to announce their probable starters. The first game starts at 7:10 p.m. CT on Friday.