Brewers select Caleb Boushley, DFA Julio Teheran in flurry of roster moves

The Brewers will have to cover three games’ worth of innings to cover this weekend while resting their top arms for the Wild Card series. The club made a series of roster moves to assist with that task, selecting Caleb Boushley and recalling Clayton Andrews from Triple-A Nashville.

In corresponding moves, Julio Teheran was designated for assignment, and Ethan Small was optioned to Triple-A.

LHP Clayton Andrews recalled from Triple-A Nashville.



RHP Caleb Boushley selected from Triple-A Nashville. Will be making his MLB debut (born in Neenah, WI).



LHP Ethan Small optioned to Triple-A Nashville.



RHP Julio Teheran designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/gqfPL75nAy — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 29, 2023

Boushley will make his MLB debut this weekend against the Cubs. The Hortonville, WI native will get to suit up for his hometown team after six seasons in the minor leagues. He was a 33rd-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres in 2017 and spent five years in the Padres’ system. The Brewers claimed him off waivers after the 2021 season, and he has spent the last two years pitching for the Nashville Sounds.

Teheran appeared in Thursday’s win over the St. Louis Cardinals, tossing four scoreless innings in relief of Corbin Burnes. He was an admirable stopgap for an injury-depleted rotation for much of the summer. Teheran hit the injured list in late July with a hip impingement after several rough outings and appeared three times out of the bullpen after his return.

Teheran was playing on a one-year contract and did not appear to be a serious candidate for the postseason roster, so the Brewers cut bait to make room for Boushley on the 40-man roster.

Small picked up his first career save on Thursday but will be replaced by a fresh arm in Andrews on the active roster.

Finally, the Brewers transferred Trevor Megill from the paternity list to the restricted list. Megill has been away from the team for three days, the maximum absence granted under the paternity list. Moving him to the restricted list allows him to remain with his family while not occupying a roster spot. He can return to the active roster at any time.