Game Thread #160: Milwaukee Brewers (90-69) vs. Chicago Cubs (82-77)

The Brewers know their situation as they enter the final series of the regular season. They’ll be playing at home next week against the last team in from the Wild Card race. That could be the Cubs, who are a half-game out of a playoff spot. However, even with a sweep, they need the Marlins to lose two of their remaining 3+ games to make it in (the Marlins hold the tiebreaker over the Cubs). The Marlins are in Pittsburgh tonight playing the Pirates. The Brewers can knock out the Cubs with a sweep, and two of three would likely end the Cubs’ chances as well.

The Brewers won’t be taking it too easy today. Most of the regulars are in, with Mark Canha getting the day off. William Contreras will get the start at DH tonight with Victor Caratini catching. Garrett Mitchell is also starting for the second straight day. Colin Rea gets the start as the Brewers skip Brandon Woodruff’s turn in the rotation.

Here are the lineups for tonight’s game.