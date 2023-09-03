Game Thread #136: Milwaukee Brewers (76-59) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (74-61)

The Brewers head into Sunday’s series finale against the Phillies going for a series sweep. After back-to-back thrilling 7-5 victories, Milwaukee sends lefty Wade Miley to the mound to face off against fellow lefty Ranger Suarez.

Mark Canha moves to left field and leads off as Christian Yelich and Sal Frelick get the day off. William Contreras is the DH with Victor Caratini behind the plate. First pitch is at 12:05 p.m. exclusively on Peacock and the Brewers Radio Network.