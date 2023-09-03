Brewers drop series finale to Phillies, 4-2

Box Score

The Brewers were unable to complete a sweep of the Phillies Sunday afternoon, losing by a final of 4-2 after Philadelphia took a late lead that Milwaukee was unable to overcome.

With two lefties on the mound in Ranger Suarez and Wade Miley, the Brewers were able to strike first, as William Contreras hit a homer in the bottom of the opening frame for a 1-0 lead.

After Wade Miley managed to face the minimum through the first three innings, Mark Canha added to the lead with a solo homer of his own in the bottom of the third, putting the Crew up 2-0.

Milwaukee threatened again later in the inning behind two walks and a single, but they were unable to put anything else across against Suarez.

Miley stayed in cruise control until the sixth, when the Phillies put up a two-out rally to get on the board. Kyle Schwarber walked, Trea Turner singled, and Nick Castellanos doubled to cut the lead in half and make it 2-1.

Miley then allowed back-to-back homers to Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto to open up the seventh, giving Philadelphia a 3-2 lead.

The Phillies got one more across in the inning behind a pair of walks and an RBI single by Turner, making it 4-2.

Despite at least one baserunner every half inning the rest of the way, neither team was able to scratch across another run as the Phillies took the series finale and avoided a sweep.

Miley went 6 1⁄ 3 innings in the loss, giving up four runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Abner Uribe, Andrew Chafin, and Bryse Wilson combined for a scoreless final 2 2⁄ 3 innings.

Canha and Victor Caratini led the offense with two hits each, and Canha also reached via a walk. Despite seven hits and four walks as a team, the Brewers went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and struck out 12 times in the loss.

With the Cubs winning over the Reds in their series finale Sunday, the Brewers now have a 3 1⁄ 2 game lead in the division.

Milwaukee now heads to Pittsburgh to battle the Pirates for three games beginning Monday at 5:35 p.m. CT. Corbin Burnes gets the start for the Brewers.