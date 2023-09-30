Brewers recall Eric Lauer and reinstate Trevor Megill, option Clayton Andrews and Caleb Boushley

As the Brewers continue to prep for the Wild Card series, they made more pitching moves prior to today’s game. They recalled Eric Lauer from Triple-A Nashville, as well as reinstated Trevor Megill from the restricted list. For corresponding moves, both Clayton Andrews and Caleb Boushley were optioned to the minors.

Lauer’s last major-league appearance came on May 20, when he allowed six runs to the Rays. He was placed on the IL after that, and it’s been a bumpy road for him. After a rehab stint, he was officially optioned to the minors. He took a few months off to get back to full strength, and mas been mostly pitching in the Sounds rotation since then. He had a 5.15 ERA and 4.15 FIP in the minors, but also struck out 64 in 43.2 innings. Lauer will get one more start for the Brewers tonight before the Brewers will face a decision on him this offseason.

Megill returns from the restricted list after spending some time with family. He was originally on the paternity list but shifted to the restricted list after he needed more than three days away. Megill last pitched on Saturday in Miami.