Brewers Week in Review: Week 23

Last Week's Results

Monday: Brewers 6, Cubs 2

Tuesday: Cubs 1, Brewers 0

Wednesday: Cubs 3, Brewers 2

Friday: Brewers 7, Phillies 5

Saturday: Brewers 7, Phillies 5

Sunday: Phillies 4, Brewers 2

Division Standings

Brewers: 76-60

Chicago Cubs: 73-64 (3.5 GB)

Cincinnati Reds: 71-68 (6.5 GB)

Pittsburgh Pirates: 63-74 (13.5 GB)

St. Louis Cardinals: 59-78 (17.5 GB)

Last Week

Brewers: 3-3

Cubs: 4-3

Reds: 3-4

Pirates: 5-1

Cardinals: 3-3

Top Pitching Performance

Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta both pitched gems in their starts this week. Burnes went seven innings and allowed just one run on eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in a loss to the Cubs, while Peralta went six innings and allowed one run on two hits and no walks with 10 punchouts in a win over the Phillies.

Top Hitting Performance

Mark Canha and William Contreras both had big weeks offensively. Canha led the team with a .412/.500/.706 slash line, including two doubles, a homer, and three RBIs. Contreras slashed .333/.391/.524 with seven hits, including a homer.

Injury Notes and Roster Moves

Bennett Sousa

Sousa was claimed off waivers by the Detroit Tigers on August 29.

Chris Roller, Greg Allen, and Josh Donaldson

Donaldson and Allen were signed to minor-league deals at the waiver deadline on August 31. Roller was traded to Milwaukee from Cleveland for cash.

Julio Teheran

Teheran began a rehab assignment with the Nashville Sounds on August 31 as he returns from a right hip injury dating back to late July. He allowed four runs across just 2 1⁄ 3 innings against the Durham Bulls.

Clayton Andrews & Owen Miller

Andrews and Miller were both added to the 28-man active roster as rosters expanded for September.

J.B. Bukauskas & Colin Rea

Rea was called up to the big-league team to start on Saturday against the Phillies, with Bukauskas being sent to Nashville to open up a roster spot.

Aaron Ashby

Ashby began a rehab assignment with the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Saturday. He went one inning and struck out two in his first appearance of the season as he returns from shoulder surgery. He has a chance to rejoin the Brewers out of the bullpen later this month.