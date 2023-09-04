Minor League Roundup Week #23

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week 23 roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds struggled against the Durham Bulls (35-22), losing five of six to fall to 29-27 in the second half, 2 ½ games behind St. Paul for the division lead and 5 ½ games behind Durham and Lehigh Valley for the league lead.

Cam Devanney and Abraham Toro were two of the few bright spots offensively for Nashville, with Devanney slashing .313/.353/.313 with five hits and Toro slashing .300/.391/.400 with six hits and three stolen bases. Monte Harrison led the team with five RBIs while no other player had more than two. As a team, the Sounds slashed .220/.324/.305 with three homers and 16 runs scored on the week.

Robert Gasser had another strong start for the Sounds this week, tossing six innings of one-run ball while striking out eight. Caleb Boushley earned the only win of the week with a six-inning, two-run performance, striking out eight batters of his own. As a team, the Sounds pitching staff struggled to a 7.01 ERA and 57 strikeouts over 43 ⅔ innings.

The Sounds return home to take on the Memphis Redbirds (25-32) for six games. Nashville is 8-4 against Memphis this season, including a 5-1 series win to open up July.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers had a huge week, sweeping the Tennessee Smokies (32-25) in six games to improve to 33-23 and pull within ½ game of the Montgomery Biscuits (34-23) for first place in the Southern League South standings.

Jackson Chourio continues to mash in Double-A, slashing .320/.393/.600 with two homers, seven RBIs, eight hits, six runs, and three stolen bases this week. Lamar Sparks slashed .346/.370/.615 with two homers and six RBIs of his own, also leading the team with nine hits. Zavier Warren added two homers as well, slashing .429/.500/.929. As a team, the Shuckers slashed .258/.336/.429 with nine homers and 37 runs scored on the week.

Tobias Myers made two strong starts this week, including a complete game shutout. Across 13 innings, Myers allowed just three runs and struck out 14. Carlos F. Rodriguez went six innings and allowed three runs (two earned) with eight strikeouts. As a pitching staff, the Shuckers finished with a 2.82 ERA and 54 strikeouts over 51 innings this week.

With just two weeks to go, the Shuckers head to the road for the final time, traveling to Birmingham to take on the Barons (21-36). Biloxi went 6-0 against Birmingham in their lone series back in July.

High-A Wisconsin

The Rattlers swept all six games against the Sky Carp (24-36) to extend their winning streak to eight games and to improve to 32-28, but it won’t be enough to get them into the playoffs as they were officially eliminated from contention over the weekend.

Eric Brown, Hendry Mendez, and Brock Wilken all homered for the Rattlers this week. Brown slashed .308/.345/.462 with eight hits and six RBIs, Mendez slashed .360/.429/.520 with nine hits and five RBIs, and Wilken slashed .400/.464/.640 with 10 hits and three RBIs. As a team, the Rattlers slashed .289/.347/.418 with three homers and 34 runs scored this week.

Alexander Cornielle had another strong start for Wisconsin, spanning six innings and allowing two runs with nine strikeouts. Edwin Jimenez was also impressive, totaling seven innings while allowing two runs (one earned) with seven strikeouts. Tyler Woessner pitched five innings in relief and allowed one run with seven strikeouts. As a staff, the Rattlers finished the week with an incredible 0.83 ERA, allowing just five earned runs with 57 strikeouts across 54 innings.

Wisconsin closes out the regular season at home against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (40-20) who currently lead the Midwest League West. The Rattlers are 8-10 against the Kernels this season, including a 1-5 series in mid-August.

A Carolina

The Mudcats went 4-2 against the Down East Wood Ducks (27-33) to improve to 36-24 in the second half and holding onto a three-game lead over Lynchburg with only one week remaining in the regular season.

Jesus Chirinos hit two more homers this week, and Jace Avina added a homer of his own. Jadher Areinamo led the team with seven hits, slashing .350/.350/.500 with three doubles. Kay-Lan Nicasia, Dylan O’Rae, and Jose Sibrian each totaled six hits of their own. As a team, the Mudcats slashed .279/.356/.437 with three homers and 34 runs scored.

Logan Henderson once again shined on the mound, allowing one run across six innings with 10 strikeouts. Patricio Aquino pitched six scoreless innings, striking out five. The Mudcats finished the week with a strong 3.00 ERA, striking out 55 batters across 54 innings.

Carolina closes out the regular season with a trip to Salem to take on the Red Sox (24-36). The Mudcats went 2-4 against the Red Sox in their lone series back in April.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)