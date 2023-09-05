Big 5th inning helps Brewers to 7-3 win over Pirates

If you watched the Brewers play or read our recap of the 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates last night, you noticed a common trend put in play again. The Brewers’ success has been heavily reliant on the type of production the offense can get on a given night. As Curt Hogg pointed out on Twitter/X last night, since August 1st the Brewers are scoring 7.0 runs in their wins, and 1.7 runs in their losses. The last two nights have been a near-perfect example of that trend.

Last night: Two runs in the 4-2 loss.

Tonight: Seven runs in the 7-3 victory.

Of course, it didn’t seem as though they would head in the direction of the victory early on. At the plate, they couldn’t get much against Pirates starter Andre Jackson. The right-hander did not allow a base runner through three innings. In the top of the 4th, however, the Brewers created opportunities by being patient. Christian Yelich, William Contreras, and Carlos Santana forced the bases loaded with three straight walks to open the inning. The red-hot Mark Cahna was unable to break through for the Brewers first hit, but he did put the ball in play which was good enough to score a run. The double play did slow down the momentum, and a Willy Adames flyout ended the inning at 1-0.

That breakthrough did come one inning later. This time, it was a combination of a little bit of unlucky spots and lucky breaks. First, Andruw Monasterio got unlucky when his 409-foot fly ball found the only spot in the yard that would keep in play, a little corner near the bullpen. Still, his triple allowed Sal Frelick to score, who was on with a walk. Brice Turang then used the luck on the Brewers’ side as a swinging bunt found the perfect spot in the infield, so Jackson couldn’t flip to home and Monasterio scored the third run of the game.

One batter later, Tyrone Taylor softly landed a fly ball to shallow right, moving Turang to third. Soon it was 4-0 thanks to a Yelich sacrifice fly. A walk to Contreras forced the Pirates to go to their bullpen, but that move wouldn’t slow down the Brewers’ offense. A double and single from Santana and Cahna extended the lead to 7-0. In the ender, it would be another big inning for the Brewers offense, as they tallied six runs after getting no hits through the first four innings.

While the offense found its stride in the 5th, starter Brandon Woodruff was consistently shutting down the Pirates’ offense. He was able to use his fastball effectively, using it to finish off each of his six strikeouts through seven innings of work. The seven innings were his longest outing of the season, but he showed no signs of fatigue. He didn’t allow a run and gave up just two hits in the quality start.

The Pirates show some life in the bottom of the 9th, scoring three runs before recording their first out. The typing run found itself on the on-deck circle, which forced Devin Williams to start getting warm. Elvis Paguero was able to keep him in the bullpen, as he got the Brewers out of their mini jam and secured the 7-3 win.

The Brewers will try to finish off the series victory tomorrow. The reigning NL Pitcher of the Month Freddy Peralta will get the ball against Mitch Keller.