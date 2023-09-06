 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #139: Milwaukee Brewers (77-61) @ Pittsburgh Pirates (64-75)

Brewers go for series win

By Jack Stern
Milwaukee Brewers v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

After winning Tuesday night to even their series with the Pirates at one game apiece, the Brewers go for the series win in the rubber match Wednesday morning.

Freddy Peralta parlayed his strong August into another solid start last time out and looks to do the same today. His mound opponent will be right-hander Colin Selby, who will be making his third career MLB start. First pitch is at 11:35 a.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

